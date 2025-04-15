After-Hours
PATH

After Hours Most Active for Apr 15, 2025 : PATH, NVDA, AAPL, INTC, INFA, GOOGL, PFE, AVGO, MRK, MU, CCL, T

April 15, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.4 to 18,822.83. The total After hours volume is currently 139,752,169 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +0.01 at $10.59, with 13,163,912 shares traded.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.11 at $112.09, with 7,961,781 shares traded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.17 at $202.31, with 6,707,103 shares traded.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0001 at $19.85, with 4,045,526 shares traded.

Informatica Inc. (INFA) is -0.015 at $17.59, with 3,089,637 shares traded.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.08 at $156.39, with 2,893,471 shares traded.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.01 at $22.45, with 2,559,350 shares traded.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.45 at $178.50, with 2,473,320 shares traded.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $78.39, with 2,275,944 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.21.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.08 at $70.96, with 2,226,279 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.41. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.12 at $18.12, with 1,997,901 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.23.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0244 at $27.48, with 1,841,954 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PATH
NVDA
AAPL
INTC
INFA
GOOGL
PFE
AVGO
MRK
MU
CCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.