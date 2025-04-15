After Hours Most Active for Apr 15, 2025 : PATH, NVDA, AAPL, INTC, INFA, GOOGL, PFE, AVGO, MRK, MU, CCL, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.4 to 18,822.83. The total After hours volume is currently 139,752,169 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +0.01 at $10.59, with 13,163,912 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.11 at $112.09, with 7,961,781 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.17 at $202.31, with 6,707,103 shares traded.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0001 at $19.85, with 4,045,526 shares traded.



Informatica Inc. (INFA) is -0.015 at $17.59, with 3,089,637 shares traded.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.08 at $156.39, with 2,893,471 shares traded.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.01 at $22.45, with 2,559,350 shares traded.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.45 at $178.50, with 2,473,320 shares traded.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $78.39, with 2,275,944 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.21.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.08 at $70.96, with 2,226,279 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.41. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.12 at $18.12, with 1,997,901 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.23.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0244 at $27.48, with 1,841,954 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.