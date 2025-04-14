After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Apr 14, 2025 : NVDA, CSX, VGLT, AAPL, HTZ, INTC

April 14, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -50.1 to 18,745.92. The total After hours volume is currently 127,368,134 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.71 at $110.00, with 6,752,632 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $28.27, with 4,330,122 shares traded.CSX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/16/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.38 per share, which represents a 46 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT) is -0.06 at $55.51, with 3,066,339 shares traded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.35 at $201.17, with 2,701,572 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 80.47% of the target price of $250.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is unchanged at $4.02, with 2,069,205 shares traded. HTZ's current last sale is 133.83% of the target price of $3.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.11 at $20.20, with 1,993,630 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.83% of the target price of $23.

