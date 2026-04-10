After Hours Most Active for Apr 10, 2026 : FUSE, T, NVDA, PRMB, KOS, PG, CRWV, AAPL, KHC, AMZN, BAC, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.69 to 25,131.03. The total After hours volume is currently 112,049,939 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Fusemachines Inc. (FUSE) is +0.25 at $2.08, with 5,723,148 shares traded.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $26.46, with 3,917,415 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.02 at $188.65, with 3,800,937 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.26. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) is unchanged at $19.61, with 3,382,888 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PRMB is in the "buy range".



Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is -0.04 at $2.53, with 3,321,949 shares traded. KOS's current last sale is 110% of the target price of $2.3.



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is unchanged at $145.16, with 3,192,366 shares traded. PG's current last sale is 86.4% of the target price of $168.



CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) is +0.4 at $102.40, with 3,142,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRWV is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.14 at $260.62, with 3,041,077 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is +0.0453 at $23.11, with 2,655,087 shares traded. KHC's current last sale is 100.46% of the target price of $23.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.19 at $238.19, with 2,274,660 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $52.54, with 2,259,024 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/15/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.99 per share, which represents a 90 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.1188 at $152.39, with 2,002,081 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.8. XOM's current last sale is 95.24% of the target price of $160.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.