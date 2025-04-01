After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Apr 1, 2025 : MO, NVDA, JNJ, TLT, EXC, NU, HOPE, AMZN, SRE, AAPL, CLF, BKD

April 01, 2025 — 04:29 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -25.8 to 19,410.62. The total After hours volume is currently 108,649,079 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Altria Group (MO) is +0.06 at $58.85, with 5,454,796 shares traded.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.21 at $109.94, with 4,950,856 shares traded.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is +0.0827 at $153.33, with 3,578,634 shares traded.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.03 at $91.52, with 2,867,093 shares traded. This represents a 7.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) is unchanged at $45.92, with 2,747,362 shares traded.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.05 at $10.48, with 2,698,714 shares traded.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) is -0.0015 at $10.38, with 2,307,074 shares traded.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.2 at $192.37, with 2,303,104 shares traded.

Sempra (SRE) is unchanged at $71.56, with 2,223,987 shares traded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1073 at $223.08, with 2,207,333 shares traded.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is -0.01 at $8.09, with 1,924,585 shares traded.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is unchanged at $6.11, with 1,706,800 shares traded.

