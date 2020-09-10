After Hours Market: Zumiez, Oracle, Peloton Interactive Gain; Sol-Gel, Dave & Buster's Slip

(RTTNews) - Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) - The specialty retailer gained 11% in extended trading session on Thursday after its second-quarter earnings and revenues trumped Wall Street estimates. Sales sales for the second quarter increased 9.6% to $250.4 million. Profit was $25.4 million or $1.01 per share, up from $9.0 million or $0.36 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.33 per share and revenues of $234.21 million.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) - Shares of the business software giant gained 4% in after-hours trading Thursday after its first-quarter profit and revenues trumped Wall Street estimates driven by demand for cloud services. Adjusted earnings were $2.9 billion or $0.93 per share. Revenues for the quarter rose 2% to $9.34 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $0.86 per share and revenues of $9.19 billion.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) - Shares of the fitness products company gained 8% in after-hours trading. Peloton reported a fourth quarter results that topped analyst estimates as lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand fro the company's exercise equipment. The New York-based fitness technology company's fourth-quarter revenue surged 172% to $607.1 million. Profit was $89.1 million or $0.27 cents a share. Analysts expected earnings of $0.10 per share and revenues of $582.51 million. Moving ahead, Peloton sees full year revenues of $3.5 billion to $3.65 billion and first quarter revenues of $720 million to $720 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $505.21 million and $2.72 billion for the first quarter and full year 2021, respectively.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) - Shares of the clinical-stage dermatology company slipped 4% in after-hours trading Thursday. The company announced that FDA accepted its New Drug Application for Epsolay (benzoyl peroxide), an investigational proprietary topical cream for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date assigned by the FDA for Epsolay is April 26, 2021.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) - Shares of family-friendly entertainment and restaurant chain slipped 4% on Thursday after the bell after second-quarter revenues fell short of estimates, as COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the chain. Revenues plunged 85% to $50.8 million from $344.6 million. Comparable store sales decreased 87%. Net loss was $58.6 million or $1.24 per share for the quarter. Analysts estimated loss of $1.39 per share and revenues of $80.93 million.

