After Hours Market: Wunong Net, Lexicon Pharma, Scopus BioPharma Gain; Upstart Holdings Slips

(RTTNews) - Wunong Net Technology Co. Ltd. (WNW) - Shares of the Chinese e-commerce company gained nearly 20% in after hours trading on top of 400% surge in regular trading on Wednesday, its second day of trading since its IPO. On Tuesday, its first day of trading, Wunong shares rose 141%. The Shenzhen-based company had raised $30 million in its IPO.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) - Shares of the the biopharmaceutical company gained nearly 4% in extended trading hours. After the bell, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals announced it has entered a collaboration enabling the use by AC Bioscience LTD of preclinical and clinical data for LX2931 without granting any right or license under any of Lexicon's patent rights for the compound. LX2931 is a small molecule sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) lyase inhibitor that is currently not in active development at Lexicon.

Scopus BioPharma (SCPS) - Shares of the company gained over 10% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after finishing 7% higher in its debut as a public company. The drugmaker earlier priced its $2.75 million IPO of 500,000 common shares at $5.50 each. Scopus expects to use the net proceeds to fund further development of its cancer drug candidate.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) - Shares of the company slipped nearly 4% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, after gaining nearly 50% in the regular trading on its first day of trading. Upstart had priced its IPO at $20 a share, which came at the low end of the company's expected range. The company raised $180 million after selling 9 million shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.