After Hours Market: Trillium, Superconductor Gain; Coupa Software, Slack Technologies, Vroom Slip

(RTTNews) - Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) - Shares of the oncology research company surged over 30% in after-hours Tuesday after the company announced a $25 million in equity investment from drug giant Pfizer Inc. (PFE). Trillium has agreed to sell 2.3 million shares at $10.88 per share to Pfizer for proceeds of $25 million. Trillium intends to use the proceeds to help fund its ongoing and planned clinical trials for its CD47 program, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) -Shares of the nano-cap tech company jumped 22% on Tuesday after the bell. The company issued a letter to stockholders notifying them that the Annual Meeting has been adjourned until September 9, in order to give additional time to stock holders to voter for a reverse stock split proposal.

Coupa Software Inc. (COUP) - Shares of the software company slipped 6% in after-hours trade Tuesday after it reported second quarter results. Second-quarter loss widened to $43.1 million or $0.64 per share from $20.0 million or $0.32 per share last year. Adjusted earnings rose to $0.21 per share from $0.07 per share. Revenues jumped 32% to $125.9 million, while subscription increased 34% to $111.6 million. Analysts estimated earnings of $0.08 per share on revenues of $118.84 million. For the current quarter, Coupa expects adjusted earnings of $0.02 or $0.03 per share and revenues of $123 million to $124 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.05 per share and revenues of $122.25 million.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) - The tech company tanked on 18% in extended session Tuesday after the company reported its second-quarter earnings results. The company reported second-quarter net loss of $74.8 million or $0.13 per share, narrower than last year's loss of 359.6 million or $0.98 per share. Adjusted loss were $2.7 million or $0.00 per share. Revenues rose 49% to $215.9 million. Analysts estimated a loss of $0.03 on revenues of $209.1 million. Slack said billings, a sales growth metric, rose 25% to $218.2 million. The company said it had 130,000 paid customers, up 30% from the previous year.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) - Shares of the e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles dropped 6% in after-hours trading Tuesday. The company announced a public offering of 9 million shares. Vroom said it intends to use the proceeds from the offering to fund future acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, products or technologies.

