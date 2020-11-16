Markets
CIDM

After Hours Market: JOYY, Sequential Brands Gain; Plug Power, IQIYI, Cinedigm Slip

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JOYY Inc. (YY) - Shares of the video-based social media platform gained over 6% on Monday morning. Third-quarter net income from continuing operations was RMB2.30 billion, up from RMB61.8 million last year, reflecting gain from partial disposal of investments in Huya. Adjusted income was RMB809.4 million, up from RMB493.4 million last year. Net revenues increased by 36.1% to RMB6.29 billion from RMB4.62 billion last year.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) - Shares of the company jumped nearly 30% on Monday after the bell. Third-quarter income from continuing operations was $4.5 million or $2.71 per share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $18.4 million or $11.31 per share. Adjusted earnings were $1.30 per share. Revenues from continuing operations was $24.0 million, down from $25.4 million last year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) - Shares of the energy solutions company slipped 6% in extended trading session. The company announced that it is commencing a registered public offering of $750 million common shares.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) - Shares of the online entertainment services company slipped 7% in the after-hours trading. IQIYI reported second-quarter net loss was RMB1.2 billion or RMB1.161 per ADS, narrower than last year's loss of RMB3.7 billion or RMB5.04 per share. Revenues dropped 3% to RMB7.2 billion. For the fourth quarter, iQIYI expects revenues of RMB7.28 billion to RMB7.73 billion.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) - Shares of the entertainment company tanked 18% in extended trading hours on Monday after second-quarter loss widened due to lower revenues and increase in operating expenses. Second-quarter loss was $26.6 million or $0.23 per share, wider than last year's loss of $3.2 million or $0.08 per share. Revenues dropped to $7.2 million from $10.24 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIDM PLUG SQBG YY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular