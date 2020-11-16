After Hours Market: JOYY, Sequential Brands Gain; Plug Power, IQIYI, Cinedigm Slip

(RTTNews) - JOYY Inc. (YY) - Shares of the video-based social media platform gained over 6% on Monday morning. Third-quarter net income from continuing operations was RMB2.30 billion, up from RMB61.8 million last year, reflecting gain from partial disposal of investments in Huya. Adjusted income was RMB809.4 million, up from RMB493.4 million last year. Net revenues increased by 36.1% to RMB6.29 billion from RMB4.62 billion last year.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) - Shares of the company jumped nearly 30% on Monday after the bell. Third-quarter income from continuing operations was $4.5 million or $2.71 per share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $18.4 million or $11.31 per share. Adjusted earnings were $1.30 per share. Revenues from continuing operations was $24.0 million, down from $25.4 million last year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) - Shares of the energy solutions company slipped 6% in extended trading session. The company announced that it is commencing a registered public offering of $750 million common shares.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) - Shares of the online entertainment services company slipped 7% in the after-hours trading. IQIYI reported second-quarter net loss was RMB1.2 billion or RMB1.161 per ADS, narrower than last year's loss of RMB3.7 billion or RMB5.04 per share. Revenues dropped 3% to RMB7.2 billion. For the fourth quarter, iQIYI expects revenues of RMB7.28 billion to RMB7.73 billion.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) - Shares of the entertainment company tanked 18% in extended trading hours on Monday after second-quarter loss widened due to lower revenues and increase in operating expenses. Second-quarter loss was $26.6 million or $0.23 per share, wider than last year's loss of $3.2 million or $0.08 per share. Revenues dropped to $7.2 million from $10.24 million last year.

