After Hours Market: Apollo Endosurgery, American Outdoor, Sio Gene Gain; Penumbra, DISH Network Slip

(RTTNews) - Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) - Shares of the medical devices maker jumped 15% in after hours trading Tuesday. Apollo Endosurgery said it received FDA clearance for the X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System. X-Tack is a new, through-the-scope, suture-based device designed specifically for closing and healing defects in the lower gastrointestinal tract.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) - Shares of the outdoor sports products retailer gained 7% after the bell on Wednesday driven by second-quarter results. Second-quarter sales rose 65.7% to $79.1 million from $47.7 million, driven primarily by increases in both e-commerce and traditional sales channels. Profit were $7.3 million or $0.52 per share, compared with a net loss of $393,000 or $0.03 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $0.77 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.25 per share on revenues of $61 million.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) - Shares of the clinical-stage gene therapy company jumped 25% on Tuesday. The company after the market closed announced positive six-month follow-up data from low-dose cohort of phase 1/2 trial of AXO-AAV-GM1 for GM1 gangliosidosis. Initial data from the study in five patients showed that it was generally well tolerated with a favorable safety profile and provide early indications of clinical disease stability.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) - Shares of the nano-cap restaurant company jumped 15% in extended session Tuesday driven by fourth-quarter results. Profit for the quarter was $1.5 million or $0.12 per share, compared with a loss of $4.2 million or $0.33 per share last year. Revenues were $28.3 million, compared to $28.5 million last year.

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) - Shares of the medical devices maker slipped 6% in extended trading hours on Tuesday after the company announced a voluntarily recall of the Penumbra JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter with Xtra Flex technology because the catheter may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use.

DISH Network Corp. (DISH) - Shares of the company slipped nearly 5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. DISH Network announced plans to offer $2 billion convertible notes. The proceeds are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including 5G network buildout costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.