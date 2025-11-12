BioTech
HYPR

After-Hours Gainers: MGNX, SLS, KRMD, HYPR, WVE Post Sharp Moves Following Q3 Updates

November 12, 2025 — 11:07 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Several small-cap healthcare and biotech names posted notable price increases in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following earnings updates or ahead of scheduled financial disclosures.

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) rose 10.2% to $1.62 after hours, recovering from a 3.29% decline during the regular session. The company reported third-quarter net income of $16.8 million, or $0.27 per share, down from $56.3 million, or $0.90 per share, in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the period fell to $72.8 million from $110.7 million year-over-year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) advanced 9.4% to $1.63 in after-hours trading. The company narrowed its quarterly net loss to $6.8 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.10 per share, in the prior-year quarter. As of September 30, 2025, SELLAS reported cash and equivalents of about $44.3 million.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) moved up 4.24% to $1.23 after hours, despite no official press releases or updates on Wednesday. The stock had closed slightly lower during the regular session.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (KRMD) gained 8.47% to $4.10 after hours, following a 1.34% increase earlier in the day. The company reported a narrower net loss of $0.8 million for the third quarter, compared to $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Revenue rose 27.2% to $10.4 million. KORU also raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $40.5 million - $41.0 million and reaffirmed its gross margin outlook of 61%-63%.

Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) climbed 8.18% to $1.19 after hours. No new announcements were made on Wednesday, but the company is scheduled to release its third-quarter results on Thursday. Analysts anticipate a loss of $0.10 per share and revenue of $3.52 million.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) added 5.68% to reach $7.35 in after-hours trading. Earlier in the week, the company reported a third-quarter net loss of $53.9 million, an improvement from $61.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Revenue for the period was $7.6 million, compared to a negative revenue figure of ($7.7) million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HYPR
KRMD
LAB
MGNX
SLS
WVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.