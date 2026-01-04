After-Hours Gainers: GH Research, Phathom, Forte, OKYO, Zai Lab, LifeMD, Werewolf & Corvus Rally

(RTTNews) - Biotech names dominated the after-hours session on Friday, with several companies posting notable gains despite limited news catalysts.

GH Research PLC (GHRS) surged the most, climbing 22.36% to $16.20, up $2.96. The sharp move came ahead of a key company update scheduled for Monday, January 5, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. EST. GH Research announced it will provide details on the status of its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for GH001 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as progress on its global pivotal Phase 3 program in treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Anticipation surrounding this announcement appears to have fueled strong investor interest.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) added 5.03% in after-hours trading, rising $0.79 to close at $16.50 as of 6:46 p.m. EST. The company did not release any news on Friday, suggesting the move was driven by investor positioning or technical momentum.

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (FBRX) gained 3.56%, finishing at $24.45, up $0.84. No fresh updates were issued by the company, but the stock extended its recent strength in the biotech sector.

OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) advanced 5.38% to $2.35, adding $0.12 in after-hours trading. While no new developments were reported Friday, investors may still be factoring in the December 15 disclosure that Panetta Partners Limited, an entity linked to Executive Chairman Gabriele Cerrone, acquired 24,551 shares, bringing his total holding to over 10.5 million shares.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) rose 5.60% to $18.30, up $0.97. The company did not issue any news on Friday, but the stock's move reflects continued investor interest in international biotech names.

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) added 3.15% to $3.60, gaining $0.11 in after-hours trading as of 7:48 p.m. EST. No corporate updates were released.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) climbed 3.58% to $0.67, up $0.023. The company did not announce any news on Friday, but the modest gain highlights speculative interest in smaller-cap biotech plays.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) rounded out the list of gainers, rising 7.24% to $7.85, up $0.53. The company did not issue any updates on Friday, but shares extended their upward momentum in after-hours trading.

