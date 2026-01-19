After-Hours Gainers: ATOS, IBRX, FEMY, FHTX, DARE, TBPH

(RTTNews) - Several biotech and healthcare stocks posted notable gains in after-hours trading on Friday, driven by regulatory developments, financing updates, and investor sentiment.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) rose 12.98% to $0.69, up $0.080 after announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Orphan Products Development granted Orphan Drug Designation to (Z)-endoxifen for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The designation marks a significant milestone for the company's pipeline.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) advanced 9.43% to $6.04, gaining $0.52. The company reported that enrollment in its registrational trial QUILT-2.005 for BCG-naïve non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer has surpassed expectations, with more than 85% of the study population enrolled. Full enrollment is anticipated by the second quarter of 2026, with a biologics license application submission to the FDA targeted by year end 2026.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) climbed 10.68% to $0.72, up $0.070. On January 14, the company disclosed that Nasdaq approved its request for an additional 180-day extension to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement. Femasys now has until July 13, 2026 to meet the listing standard.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) gained 4.02% to $6.26, adding $0.24. The company announced the closing of a $50 million registered direct financing at a 30% premium. The offering included common stock, pre-funded warrants, and series warrants priced at multiples of the issue price, with gross proceeds totaling approximately $50 million.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) edged higher by 1.04% to $1.95, up $0.020. The company did not release any news on Friday, but shares still managed modest after-hours gains.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) gained 5.00% to $21.01, adding $1.00. Similar to Daré, the company had no news on Friday, yet shares advanced in extended trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.