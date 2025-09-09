After-Hours Earnings Report for September 9, 2025 : ORCL, SNPS, AVAV, RBRK, GME, AMRK, INNV, LE, MTRX, LMNR, MEI, LAKE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/09/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 2.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ORCL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ORCL is 44.91 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.76. This value represents a 8.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.92%. The days to cover, as reported in the 8/15/2025 short interest update, increased 171.83% from previous report on 7/31/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 55.98 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 61.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 73.35 vs. an industry ratio of 53.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.71. This value represents a 26.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RBRK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RBRK is -37.79 vs. an industry ratio of 37.20.



GameStop Corporation (GME)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 1800.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GME and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is 30.96 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The precious metals (jewelry) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 32.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMRK is 12.35 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INNV is -16.79 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60.



Lands' End, Inc. (LE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. LE reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 50.00%.LE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LE is 23.34 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Matrix Service Company (MTRX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 107.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MTRX is -22.98 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Limoneira Co (LMNR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 62.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is -46.24 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60.



Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 29.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MEI is -8.73 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 78.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LAKE is 83.33 vs. an industry ratio of -14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





