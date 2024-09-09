After-Hours Earnings Report for September 9, 2024 : AVO, CDMO, LMNR, CVGW, MTRX, ORCL, SKIL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/09/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. AVO reported earnings of $0.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -114.29%.Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. CDMO reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 166.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days.Limoneira Co (LMNR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. LMNR reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 1450.00%.Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.36. CVGW reported earnings of $0.41 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -12.20%.Matrix Service Company (MTRX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. MTRX reported earnings of $-0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 90.91%.Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. ORCL reported earnings of $0.95 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 10.53%.Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-3.96. SKIL reported earnings of $-3.6 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 10.00%.

