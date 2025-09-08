After-Hours Earnings Report for September 8, 2025 : CASY, AVO, MAMA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/08/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.01. This value represents a 3.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CASY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 658.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 32.21 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 47.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 900%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AVO is 24.76 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MAMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -75%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MAMA is 59.00 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





