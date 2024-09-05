After-Hours Earnings Report for September 5, 2024 : AVGO, GWRE, DOCU, IOT, SMAR, PATH, BRZE, BOWL, NX, PL, ZUMZ, EGAN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/05/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. AVGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 41.21 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 53.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GWRE and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is -474.45 vs. an industry ratio of -646.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 122.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DOCU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is 69.18 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Samsara Inc. (IOT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IOT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IOT is -99.13 vs. an industry ratio of 399.80.



Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 69.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMAR is -225.43 vs. an industry ratio of 399.80.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PATH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is -57.82 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.



Braze, Inc. (BRZE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 3.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRZE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BRZE is -35.69 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.



Bowlero Corp. (BOWL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 88.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BOWL is 224.20 vs. an industry ratio of -85.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 27.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NX is 10.85 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Planet Labs PBC (PL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PL is -6.20 vs. an industry ratio of 399.80.



Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZUMZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUMZ is -661.25 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40.



eGain Corporation (EGAN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 125.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EGAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EGAN is 36.28 vs. an industry ratio of 399.80.





