After-Hours Earnings Report for September 4, 2025 : AVGO, CPRT, LULU, GWRE, DOCU, IOT, PATH, AGX, BRZE, PHR, NX, CANG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/04/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 32.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AVGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 55.18 vs. an industry ratio of 64.30.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 12.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -10.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 30.85 vs. an industry ratio of -7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 9.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 13.87 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 18.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GWRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -46.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is 246.35 vs. an industry ratio of 40.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 34.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOCU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is 64.87 vs. an industry ratio of 40.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Samsara Inc. (IOT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IOT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for IOT is -208.88 vs. an industry ratio of 40.90.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 58.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PATH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is 272.00 vs. an industry ratio of 40.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Argan, Inc. (AGX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 51.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGX Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AGX is 32.57 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Braze, Inc. (BRZE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRZE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BRZE is -27.54 vs. an industry ratio of 40.90.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 77.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -179.06 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 16.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NX is 7.61 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Cango Inc. (CANG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 180.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CANG Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CANG is -4.90 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.