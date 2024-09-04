After-Hours Earnings Report for September 4, 2024 : CPRT, HPE, CASY, DSGX, AVAV, CRDO, AI, VRNT, PHR, CXM, BASE, CHPT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/04/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 8.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 37.43 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 11.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HPE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 11.99 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.54. This value represents a 0.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CASY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 25.24 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 34.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 58.61 vs. an industry ratio of 31.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 39.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVAV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 104.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 56.38 vs. an industry ratio of 33.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CRDO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRDO is 451.86 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.58. This value represents a 3.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AI is -9.98 vs. an industry ratio of 61.40.



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 40.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNT is 15.17 vs. an industry ratio of 31.70.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 45.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -20.52 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CXM and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CXM is 45.32 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Couchbase, Inc. (BASE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 20.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BASE is -13.08 vs. an industry ratio of 412.60.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 55.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CHPT is -3.21 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00.





