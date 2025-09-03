After-Hours Earnings Report for September 3, 2025 : CRM, HPE, CRDO, DSGX, GTLB, AEO, AI, ASAN, PD, MEI, CHPT, TLYS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/03/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 10.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 29.61 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HPE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -11.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 14.63 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 550.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CRDO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CRDO is 108.06 vs. an industry ratio of 62.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 22.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 50.72 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GTLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GTLB is -164.45 vs. an industry ratio of 40.50.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 48.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AEO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 16.89 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.81. This value represents a 62.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AI is -5.57 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Asana, Inc. (ASAN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 45.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ASAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ASAN is -21.42 vs. an industry ratio of 40.50.



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PD is 161.20 vs. an industry ratio of 40.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 29.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MEI is -9.37 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.95. This value represents a 35.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CHPT is -1.41 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TLYS is -1.21 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50.





