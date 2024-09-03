After-Hours Earnings Report for September 3, 2024 : ZS, ASND, HQY, GTLB, ASAN, PD, SPWH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/03/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 162.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -624.94 vs. an industry ratio of 922.80.



Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.54. This value represents a 34.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASND is -24.72 vs. an industry ratio of -7.40.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 47.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HQY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 37.53 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 55.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GTLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -20.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GTLB is -94.80 vs. an industry ratio of 414.30.



Asana, Inc. (ASAN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 6.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASAN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ASAN is -13.39 vs. an industry ratio of 414.30.



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PD is -44.95 vs. an industry ratio of 414.30.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 125.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is -8.75 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70.





