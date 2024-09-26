After-Hours Earnings Report for September 26, 2024 : COST, MTN, BB, SCHL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/26/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $5.05. This value represents a 3.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 56.71 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-4.28. This value represents a 27.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 28.38 vs. an industry ratio of -45.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BB is -26.56 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.



Scholastic Corporation (SCHL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The book publisher company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.48. This value represents a 12.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHL is 24.12 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.