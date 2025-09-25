After-Hours Earnings Report for September 25, 2025 : COST, CNXC, LPTH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/25/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $5.81. This value represents a 12.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 52.54 vs. an industry ratio of 27.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.60. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 5.38 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40.



LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LPTH is -29.83 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.





