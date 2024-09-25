After-Hours Earnings Report for September 25, 2024 : MU, JEF, FUL, CNXC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/25/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 180.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is 154.10 vs. an industry ratio of 153.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JEF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 19.34 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 16.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FUL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -9.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 18.66 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 4.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 5.91 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.





