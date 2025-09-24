After-Hours Earnings Report for September 24, 2025 : KBH, FUL, WS, SCS, SFIX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 26.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KBH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 9.63 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 9.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FUL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 14.26 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The steel (specialty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WS is 11.93 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Steelcase Inc. (SCS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The business company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 5.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SCS is 16.07 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SFIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SFIX is -19.50 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.





