After-Hours Earnings Report for September 24, 2024 : KBH, PRGS, SFIX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/24/2024.



KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KBH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 10.53 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 3.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.57%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 22 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 14.55 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year SFIX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SFIX is -5.19 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60.





