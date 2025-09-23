After-Hours Earnings Report for September 23, 2025 : MU, WOR, AIR, MLKN, AYTU

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/23/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 169.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is 22.43 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.



Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WOR and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 16.72 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AAR Corp. (AIR)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 15.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AIR is 17.36 vs. an industry ratio of 57.60.



MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 2.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MLKN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MLKN is 10.99 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 97.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYTU Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AYTU is -9.58 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50.





