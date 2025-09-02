After-Hours Earnings Report for September 2, 2025 : ZS, HQY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/02/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -9235.00 vs. an industry ratio of -1689.70.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HQY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 28.82 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





