After-Hours Earnings Report for September 19, 2024 : FDX, LEN, MLKN, RSSS, LPTH, IPW

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/19/2024.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.82. This value represents a 5.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FDX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 14.38 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.62. This value represents a 7.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 13.31 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 13.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MLKN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MLKN is 12.53 vs. an industry ratio of -18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Research Solutions, Inc (RSSS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The printing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RSSS is 265.00 vs. an industry ratio of 33.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LPTH is -6.15 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



iPower Inc. (IPW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 110.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IPW is -24.17 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70.





