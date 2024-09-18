After-Hours Earnings Report for September 18, 2024 : SCS, SANG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/18/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Steelcase Inc. (SCS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The business company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 19.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCS is 14.01 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. SANG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SANG is -26.13 vs. an industry ratio of 403.00.





