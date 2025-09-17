After-Hours Earnings Report for September 17, 2025 : CBRL, SANG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 20.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CBRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -16.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRL is 16.00 vs. an industry ratio of -69.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 120.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SANG is -36.76 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.