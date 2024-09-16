After-Hours Earnings Report for September 16, 2024 : HITI, RFIL, VNCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/16/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



High Tide Inc. (HITI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HITI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HITI is -74.33 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90.



RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 140.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RFIL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -266.67%. The days to cover, as reported in the 8/30/2024 short interest update, increased 194.65% from previous report on 8/15/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for RFIL is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.



Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 500.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VNCE Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VNCE is 189.00 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





