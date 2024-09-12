After-Hours Earnings Report for September 12, 2024 : ADBE, RH, FARM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/12/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.63. This value represents a 11.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADBE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 39.51 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 61.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 33.88 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 73.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FARM is -3.95 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.





