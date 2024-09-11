After-Hours Earnings Report for September 11, 2024 : OXM, LSAK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/11/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.05. This value represents a 11.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 9.47 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 68.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LSAK is -18.20 vs. an industry ratio of 63.40.





