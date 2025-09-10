After-Hours Earnings Report for September 10, 2025 : OXM, LSAK, QMCO, CULP, VNCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 56.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 13.81 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 87.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LSAK is -16.96 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Quantum Corporation (QMCO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 83.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for QMCO is -8.07 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.



Culp, Inc. (CULP)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 67.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CULP and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CULP is 455.00 vs. an industry ratio of 125.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 260.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VNCE and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VNCE is -3.57 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.





