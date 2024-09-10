After-Hours Earnings Report for September 10, 2024 : GME, PLAY, INNV, WOOF, CTLP, MAMA, EPM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 09/10/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GameStop Corporation (GME)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GME had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is 303.13 vs. an industry ratio of -2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 7.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PLAY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -28.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 10.83 vs. an industry ratio of 41.50.



InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 88.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INNV is -36.94 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40.



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 700.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WOOF is -11.88 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CTLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -33.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CTLP is 37.59 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MAMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MAMA is 53.33 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. EPM reported earnings of $0 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a

