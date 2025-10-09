After-Hours Earnings Report for October 9, 2025 : APLD, LEVI, APOG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/09/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 266.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APLD is -82.18 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 6.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 57.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LEVI is 18.97 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 40.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. APOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 10.80 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





