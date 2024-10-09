After-Hours Earnings Report for October 9, 2024 : AZZ, ETWO, APLD, BSET

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/09/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AZZ Inc. (AZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 0.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AZZ is 16.29 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ETWO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ETWO is 20.05 vs. an industry ratio of 931.70.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 180.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APLD is -7.01 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90.



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BSET had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -58.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BSET is -26.42 vs. an industry ratio of -15.30.





