After-Hours Earnings Report for October 8, 2024 : SAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/08/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 12.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SAR is 6.46 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.





