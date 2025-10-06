After-Hours Earnings Report for October 6, 2025 : STZ, AEHR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/06/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.37. This value represents a 21.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 12.37 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 175.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 9/15/2025 short interest update, increased 128.48% from previous report on 8/29/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AEHR is -310.20 vs. an industry ratio of -19.60.





