After-Hours Earnings Report for October 31, 2025 : MSEX

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 7.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MSEX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSEX is 23.04 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





