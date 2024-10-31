After-Hours Earnings Report for October 31, 2024 : AAPL, AMZN, INTC, IR, VICI, TEAM, ERIE, CTRA, AMCR, LNT, RGA, JNPR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/31/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 2.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 34.86 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 34.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMZN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 39.82 vs. an industry ratio of 45.90.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 171.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters INTC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is -47.45 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 5.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IR is 30.31 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VICI has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VICI is 14.35 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 157.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TEAM is -328.34 vs. an industry ratio of 970.00.



Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.99. This value represents a 19.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ERIE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.47%. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2024 short interest update, increased 629.30% from previous report on 9/30/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIE is 39.46 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 25.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRA is 14.90 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amcor plc (AMCR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AMCR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMCR is 14.95 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 5.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LNT is 19.44 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.14. This value represents a 7.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RGA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RGA is 9.86 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 31.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JNPR is 43.28 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





