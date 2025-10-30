After-Hours Earnings Report for October 30, 2025 : AAPL, AMZN, GILD, SYK, COIN, MSTR, MSI, NET, AJG, RSG, MPWR, WDC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/30/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 5.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 36.59 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 10.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMZN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 33.67 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 6.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GILD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 14.68 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 9.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 27.38 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 66.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COIN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -89.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COIN is 82.61 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Strategy Inc (MSTR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 92.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSTR and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSTR is -7.15 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.54. This value represents a 2.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 31.57 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NET had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -160%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NET is -1263.22 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 11.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AJG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 23.67 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 2.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 30.73 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.54. This value represents a 18.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MPWR is 82.20 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 5.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WDC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WDC is 22.91 vs. an industry ratio of 31.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.