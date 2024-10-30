After-Hours Earnings Report for October 30, 2024 : MSFT, META, AMGN, BKNG, SBUX, KLAC, EQIX, AFL, DASH, MET, PSA, ALL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/30/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $3.08. This value represents a 3.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 33.18 vs. an industry ratio of 29.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $5.19. This value represents a 18.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year META has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for META is 27.63 vs. an industry ratio of 973.40.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $5.11. This value represents a 3.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 16.22 vs. an industry ratio of -6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $77.94. This value represents a 7.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 24.96 vs. an industry ratio of 49.60.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 24.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 29.16 vs. an industry ratio of 44.90.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $7.03. This value represents a 22.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 23.95 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $7.70. This value represents a 5.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 29.21 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 7.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AFL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 16.11 vs. an industry ratio of -19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 210.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DASH is 15520.00 vs. an industry ratio of 441.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 9.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 9.65 vs. an industry ratio of 42.90.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.25. This value represents a 1.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PSA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 19.80 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 171.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 387.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 13.18 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.





