After-Hours Earnings Report for October 29, 2025 : MSFT, META, GOOGL, GOOG, NOW, KLAC, MELI, SBUX, EQIX, AEM, DB, CP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/29/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $3.65. This value represents a 10.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 35.20 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $6.61. This value represents a 9.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year META has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for META is 26.64 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 6.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 26.96 vs. an industry ratio of 46.00.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 6.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 27.06 vs. an industry ratio of 46.00.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 7.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 100.63 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $8.55. This value represents a 16.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 34.63 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $9.43. This value represents a 20.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 53.85 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 31.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SBUX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 39.55 vs. an industry ratio of 175.10.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.20. This value represents a 9.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 24.08 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 54.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEM is 21.57 vs. an industry ratio of 1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Deutsche Bank AG (DB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 8.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DB is 9.95 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 10.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 21.94 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





