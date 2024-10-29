After-Hours Earnings Report for October 29, 2024 : GOOGL, GOOG, V, AMD, SYK, CB, MDLZ, CMG, RSG, OKE, EA, EXR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/29/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 18.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 21.79 vs. an industry ratio of 436.30.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 18.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 22.01 vs. an industry ratio of 436.30.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.58. This value represents a 10.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 28.65 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 33.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 62.47 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.78. This value represents a 13.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 29.67 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.93. This value represents a 0.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 13.62 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 3.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 19.93 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 55.60 vs. an industry ratio of 44.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 5.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 32.43 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 24.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 18.72 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 53.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 24.35 vs. an industry ratio of 45.60.



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 0.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EXR is 20.73 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





