After-Hours Earnings Report for October 28, 2025 : V, BKNG, MDLZ, EA, STX, OKE, CSGP, VLTO, BE, EXE, EQR, PPG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/28/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.97. This value represents a 9.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 30.40 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $96.10. This value represents a 14.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 23.75 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MDLZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 20.42 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 32.60 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 50.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STX is 24.50 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 23.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 12.81 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 44.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 156.24 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Veralto Corp. (VLTO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 6.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLTO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VLTO is 27.40 vs. an industry ratio of 59.10.



Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BE is 5426.50 vs. an industry ratio of 146.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Expand Energy Corporation (EXE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 468.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EXE is 18.78 vs. an industry ratio of 146.60.



Equity Residential (EQR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 4.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQR has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 15.83 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 1.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 13.50 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





