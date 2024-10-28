After-Hours Earnings Report for October 28, 2024 : WM, WELL, CDNS, F, BRO, SBAC, REG, FFIV, EHC, CR, BRX, AMKR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/28/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 14.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 28.56 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 31.07 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 12.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 54.40 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 25.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 5.95 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 22.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 28.18 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.17. This value represents a 5.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 19.31 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regency Centers Corporation (REG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 1.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for REG is 16.75 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F5, Inc. (FFIV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 1.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FFIV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FFIV is 21.32 vs. an industry ratio of 977.20.



Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 9.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EHC is 22.36 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crane Company (CR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 27.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CR is 29.17 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 6.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRX has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BRX is 12.90 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.



Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 7.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMKR is 19.28 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.