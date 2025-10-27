After-Hours Earnings Report for October 27, 2025 : WELL, CDNS, WM, NXPI, HIG, CLS, ACGL, NUE, BRO, CINF, FTAI, PFG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/27/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 17.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 34.75 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 14.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CDNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 63.09 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 2.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 28.43 vs. an industry ratio of 59.70.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.74. This value represents a 9.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NXPI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 21.51 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.13. This value represents a 23.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HIG is 10.59 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Celestica, Inc. (CLS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 43.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CLS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLS is 59.21 vs. an industry ratio of 37.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 7.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 10.15 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Nucor Corporation (NUE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 44.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NUE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NUE is 18.30 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 1.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BRO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 21.20 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 41.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CINF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CINF is 24.52 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 56.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FTAI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FTAI is 36.91 vs. an industry ratio of 60.50.



Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 23.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PFG is 9.56 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





