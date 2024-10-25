After-Hours Earnings Report for October 25, 2024 : VALE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/25/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



VALE S.A. (VALE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The mining (iron) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 37.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VALE is 5.14 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10.





