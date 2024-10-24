After-Hours Earnings Report for October 24, 2024 : AJG, COF, DLR, LHX, EW, HIG, RMD, DXCM, WY, DECK, WDC, CINF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/24/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 13.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AJG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 28.58 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.70. This value represents a 16.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 11.99 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 3.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 24.93 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.27. This value represents a 2.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LHX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 18.82 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 13.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EW has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 27.05 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 8.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HIG is 11.96 vs. an industry ratio of 42.90.



ResMed Inc. (RMD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 23.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RMD is 26.15 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 14.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DXCM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 42.89 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 93.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WY is 69.24 vs. an industry ratio of 143.80.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 7.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DECK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DECK is 28.48 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 178.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WDC is 9.30 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 12.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CINF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CINF is 21.20 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.